Neblio Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $208,127.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,128,888 coins and its circulating supply is 18,890,028 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

