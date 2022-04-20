Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.22 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

