National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.320-$4.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Health Investors also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.38-4.48 EPS.

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.