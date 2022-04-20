National Bankshares Cuts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBB. Cormark increased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:SBB traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 220,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$795.72 million and a PE ratio of -66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.93.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

