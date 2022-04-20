National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

