National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.15. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in National Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in National Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

