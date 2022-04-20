Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. 63,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

