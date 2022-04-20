MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MPZZF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.