MONK Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. MONK has a market cap of $3.49 million and $15,405.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

