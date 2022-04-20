MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MoneyGram International by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

MGI stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.35. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

