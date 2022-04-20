MonetaryUnit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,384.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $722,573.97 and approximately $1,384.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00219271 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,308,381 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

