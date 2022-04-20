Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MNTV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

