Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 52-Week High at $348.56

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $348.56 and last traded at $347.21, with a volume of 7421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $177,876,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.