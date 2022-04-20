Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,049. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,054 shares of company stock worth $32,154,504 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

