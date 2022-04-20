Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,556,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,604,000 after purchasing an additional 237,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $111.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,826. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

