Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,671. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

