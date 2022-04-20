Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,292. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.