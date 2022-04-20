Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,127,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

