Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,884 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 131,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,074. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06.

