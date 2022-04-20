Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.75. 8,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.41 and its 200-day moving average is $340.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

