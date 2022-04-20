Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.42. 15,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,795. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

