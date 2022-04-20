Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

AMAT stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.14. 287,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

