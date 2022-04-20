Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,713,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

