Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.60. 10,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,489. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.79. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.