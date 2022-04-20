Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,201,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $264.08. 17,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,583. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average is $258.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

