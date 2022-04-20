Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.47. 105,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $158.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

