Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $197.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.