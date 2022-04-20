Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,926,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 149,221 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1,274.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 82,156 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.22. 82,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916,079. The company has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

