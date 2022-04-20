Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.74. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.25 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

