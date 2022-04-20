Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 30,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,034. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

