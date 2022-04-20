Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 408 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

