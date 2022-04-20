Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,887. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35.

