Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 949 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $525.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,659. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

