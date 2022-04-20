Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 102,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

