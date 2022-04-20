Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 66.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

