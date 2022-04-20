MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $125.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.90.

Shares of MKSI opened at $119.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.32. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $113.12 and a one year high of $195.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

