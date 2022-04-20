Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.59

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as low as $2.41. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 1,620 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

About Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

