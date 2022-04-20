MILC Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.65 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $840,383.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.94 or 0.07424218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,411.11 or 1.00081836 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

