MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading 3.8% Higher

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. 37,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,115,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.