Metronome (MET) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (MET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $34.65 million and approximately $23,103.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.88 or 0.07411637 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.08 or 0.99638038 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,017,978 coins and its circulating supply is 13,873,404 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

