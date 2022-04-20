Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Methanex worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

