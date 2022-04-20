MetaHash 24-Hour Volume Tops $874,474.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and approximately $874,474.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07429332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,113.43 or 0.99847598 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,377,673,879 coins and its circulating supply is 3,206,968,854 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

