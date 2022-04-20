Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.28

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 16095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Meritor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

