Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 900 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.32.

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.00 and its 200 day moving average is $383.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.