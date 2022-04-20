Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,464 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Zoetis by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.