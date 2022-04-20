Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 320 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

EMN opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

