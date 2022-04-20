Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 283 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $457,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of -223.84 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

