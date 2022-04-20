Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,112 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $627,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

