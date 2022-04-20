Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.73% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29.

