Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,317,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $160.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $149.82 and a 1-year high of $176.59.

